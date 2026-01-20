The star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. delivered one of the defining moments of the College Football Playoff national championship, even as the Miami Hurricanes ultimately came up short against an unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers.

After being completely shut out in the first half, the Hurricanes desperately needed a spark early in the third quarter. They received that break from their star running back. On a simple handoff near midfield, Fletcher spotted a crease, trusted it, and exploded through the Indiana defense. Fifty-seven yards later, he was in the end zone, trimming Indiana’s lead to 10-7 and reigniting Hard Rock Stadium. That single run carried historic weight.

“478 yards and counting. With his 57-yard TD, Mark Fletcher Jr. passed Ezekiel Elliott for the most career rushing yards in College Football Playoff history.” ESPN Insights noted on X, formerly Twitter.

478 yards and counting 😲 With his 57-yard TD, Mark Fletcher Jr. passed Ezekiel Elliott for the most career rushing yards in College Football Playoff history 👏 pic.twitter.com/1ooP9uoplK — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 20, 2026

Elliott’s feat had stood since his dominant 2014 postseason run when he recorded 476 CFP rushing yards, making Fletcher’s achievement all the more vital on the sport’s biggest stage. The moment was especially meaningful for Fletcher, a Fort Lauderdale native playing close to home in the national title game.

Article Continues Below

Throughout the postseason, he had spoken about the emotional pull of representing Miami in front of family while honoring the memory of his late father. His touchdown was not flashy or deceptive; it was a downhill, physical run that reflected Miami’s identity.

Entering the championship, Fletcher had already piled up 395 rushing yards across three CFP games, sitting just 81 yards shy of Elliott’s record. By the time the night ended, he had firmly moved past it. Fletcher finished the game with 112 rushing yards on 17 carries. His postseason surge pushed him past 478 career CFP rushing yards, placing him atop the playoff record book.

Despite Fletcher’s heroics, Curt Cignetti's Indiana held on for a 27-21 victory, capping a perfect 16-0 season and claiming the program’s first national championship.

While Miami made multiple pushes in the second half, including a late touchdown drive to pull within three, but the Hoosiers responded each time. While the loss stings, Fletcher’s performance and record-setting run cemented his place in CFP history.