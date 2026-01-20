After turning in a goose egg during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship against Indiana, watching Fernando Mendoza and company put up 10 unanswered points, Miami got a much-needed offensive spark from running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who put seven on the board with a monstrous open-field run.

Back within one score with plenty of time left to play, the Hurricanes attempted to punt away a ball deep in their own territory with 5:10 left to play, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. On what looked like a relatively normal special team play, Indiana blew things up in a major way, with Mikail Kamara sliding by the protector to contact the punt and free it up for Isaiah Jones to return the live ball for a touchdown.

MIKAIL KAMARA GETS A HAND ON THE PUNT AS ISAIAH JONES FALLS ON IT IN THE END ZONE TOUCHDOWN INDIANA 😱pic.twitter.com/N3kbTaAK07 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Article Continues Below

Featuring one of the oldest rosters in college football, with upperclassmen at nearly every position, the Hoosiers knew they needed to lock in to take down Miami on what effectively served as a home game for the Canes. Kamara, who will be on an NFL roster next year, went from defense to special teams with an eye on making a play for his team, and make it he did, setting up Jones, another upperclassman, for what might just go down at the most important play of his career.

Up 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter, if Indiana ends up earning their first National Championship in program history, Kamara's play will likely be remembered fondly as one of the all-time great plays of a momentous contest.