To say the typically ferocious rushing game of Miami was tamed in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship by the Indiana Hoosiers would be an understatement.

After punishing foe after foe in the regular season and playoffs alike with a strong ground and pound attack to set up play-action passes from veteran quarterback Carson Beck, the Canes were held to just 20 rushing yards before intermission, leading some to wonder if Miami wouldn't get to raise a banner in Hard Rock Arena after all.

And yet, mere minutes into the second quarter, The U punched back in a major way, showcasing why they were the kind of team many picked to leave the game with a Natty thanks in no small part to junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Article Continues Below

Taking a handoff from Beck on 2nd-and-5 from Miami's 43-yard line, Fletcher ripped off the first true game-changing play of the contest for the Canes, running the ball 57 yards for an undeniable touchdown.

HERE COMES MIAMI! Mark Fletcher Jr. takes it 57-yards to the endzone for the TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/pLmrhUkK8X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Initially landing at Miami as a four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Fletcher has consistently found ways to impact games for the Hurricanes, recording at least 100 rushing attempts in each of his first three seasons, including a career-high 199 heading into the National Championship Game. With 84 yards on 11 carries midway through the third quarter, Fletcher has been Miami's engine as Beck has struggled to get much going in the passing game. If the Hurricanes are going to pull the upset and take home the win at Hard Rock Stadium, they'll need a few more big plays by Fletcher Jr.