Coach Mario Cristobal appeared to be fighting back tears after the Miami football team suffered a 27-21 defeat to Indiana in the national championship game. Despite the painful outcome, Cristobal expressed immense respect and gratitude for his squad, characterizing them as a resilient and special group that successfully revitalized the program.

He noted that the bond between the players and coaches is a lifelong brotherhood, admitting that he often feels he learns more from his athletes than he actually teaches them. This season marked a historic 13-3 record for the Hurricanes, which included the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. A milestone that Cristobal views with significant pride, despite falling just short of the ultimate trophy.

Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin also offered a defiant and hopeful perspective on the future of the program following the loss.

“That’s going to be the difference, because those kids that are right here now saw what it’s like to be in your own home city and be on this stage,” Irvin told On3. “And they’ll feel that, and they’ll want to recreate this again.”

He remains confident that under Mario Cristobal, the team has established a foundation to compete at this level annually. “We should be here every year,” He told On3. “We got Mario, we got players, we got the guys. These guys have tasted this. They’ve tasted it at this level in their stadium. No doubt in my mind, we’ll be back here. I told the guys, stay out here. Because sometimes you got to feel this pain to reach your greatest you, and they felt it today.”

The atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium was one of shock as Miami's late-game surge fell just six points shy of a championship. After trailing 17-7, the Hurricanes fought back with a 10-play drive finished by Mark Fletcher’s second touchdown of the half.

With less than a minute remaining and the offense moving past midfield, Carson Beck threw a game-ending interception to Jamari Sharpe. This final turnover secured Indiana's undefeated season and ended a magical run for the Hurricanes that had the entire city on the edge of its seat.