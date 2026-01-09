Miami delivered one of the most dramatic wins of the college football postseason Thursday night, edging the Ole Miss Rebels 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, YardBarker reports. You can bet Michael Irvin went crazy. The victory marked a defining moment for the Miami Hurricanes, who now stand one win away from their first national title since 2001.

Quarterback Carson Beck delivered the deciding blow, scrambling three yards into the end zone with under 20 seconds left. The late score capped a composed, resilient showing from Miami on the biggest stage, and it immediately triggered an emotional reaction from one of the program’s most iconic figures.

Michael Irvin wasted no time making his presence felt.

The Hall of Famer stood on the field at State Farm Stadium moments after the final whistle, visibly overwhelmed as Miami’s national title drought officially ended. A video shared by CBS Sports reporter Brandon Marcello captured Irvin cycling through disbelief, pride, and joy as the magnitude of the moment settled in. For Irvin, the win carried personal weight, tied directly to the foundation he helped build decades earlier.

Michael Irvin’s Postgame Celebration Steals the Spotlight

Irvin helped usher Miami into national prominence during the program’s rise in the late 1980s, playing a central role in the Hurricanes’ perfect 1987 season. That history made Thursday night feel full circle. After nearly a quarter-century of waiting, Irvin finally watched his alma mater reclaim a seat at college football’s biggest table.

His celebration quickly went viral. In one clip, Irvin jokingly continued his long-running “belt to a**” tradition, directing his excitement toward a water cooler draped in what appeared to be an Ohio State jersey. The moment reflected both nostalgia and raw emotion, a reminder of the swagger that once defined Miami’s dynasty years.

Michael Irvin. King of BTA. pic.twitter.com/LxQtNw16kG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2026

Irvin also shared a brief message with Beck amid the postgame chaos. “I’m on your side,” he told the quarterback, encouraging him to stay the course as Miami prepares for its final test.

That test now comes on familiar ground. Miami will host the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19 against the winner of Indiana and Oregon. The venue selection, finalized years ago, has now transformed into a rare chance for the Hurricanes to chase history at home.