The No. 10 seed Miami football got the job done in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, and for that, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal deserves all the love from his team's supporters — and even a kiss, apparently, from one of the best to ever do it with the program.

While Cristobal was being interviewed on the field following the Hurricanes' 10-3 takedown of the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, former Hurricanes star wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin entered the picture and gave Miami's head coach a smooch.

I love Michael Irvin 😂

Cristobal laughed off the interruption, then continued with the interview, as an ultra-hyped Irvin quickly exited the frame.

With Miami football's upset win against the Aggies, the Hurricanes are moving on to the next round of the College Football Playoff. It is not about to get much easier for ‘Canes, as waiting for them in the quarterfinal round are the No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes, who have lost just once so far in the 2025 college football season.

Miami relied mostly on its defense to beat the Aggies, as the Hurricanes held Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed to just 25-of-39 passing for 237 yards and zero touchdowns while intercepting him twice. Reed also lost a fumble, and Miami limited the Aggies to only 3-for-12 conversions on third downs.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck went 14-for-20 for 103 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions, while running back Mark Fletcher Jr. racked up 172 rushing yards on 17 carries for the Hurricanes, who are still alive in their first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.