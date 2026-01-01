With another College Football Playoff win over Ohio State, Miami is now its closest to winning a national title since the program's last championship in 1991. Nobody has been happier to see the Hurricanes just two wins away than former stars Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis.

Irvin and Lewis watched the entirety of Miami's Cotton Bowl victory from the Hurricanes' sideline. Irvin was much more animated than Lewis throughout, but neither could contain their emotions when running back CharMar Brown punched in the game-sealing touchdown with one minute remaining.

MICHAEL IRVIN AND RAY LEWIS AFTER THE GAME-WINNING TD 🙌 @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/Xqe9vNskT2 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The two embraced near the end zone where Brown put the Hurricanes up 24-14. They would share another celebratory moment a few plays later, when Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin threw his second interception of the game to officially seal the victory.

Irvin, who has been a die-hard Miami football supporter his entire life, has endured the ups and downs of the program alongside the rest of the fan base. None of that mattered to him with the Hurricanes now just two wins away from a national championship.

“It's here now,” Irvin said, via Chris Vannini of ‘The Athletic.' “I'm not letting that story mess with my glory, talking about how long. Damnit, how long? History is gone. We are right here, right now, and everything they thought was going to beat us is taking they a** home.”

Michael Irvin cuts a promo like only he can. pic.twitter.com/V0Wyhu4e3d — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2026

Miami's win over Ohio State gives it one week to prepare for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes will face the winner of the Sugar Bowl matchup between Georgia and Ole Miss on New Year's Day.