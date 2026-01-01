On Wednesday evening, the Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world with a relatively comfortable win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, punching their ticket to the national semifinal game in the process. Miami got out to an early 14-0 lead in this one that they took to the locker room at halftime, and although things got dicey at certain points of the second half, the Hurricanes ultimately prevailed with a 24-14 victory over the Buckeyes.

One person who was in attendance for this game was none other than legendary Miami football receiver Michael Irvin, who was on the sidelines for the game.

After the game, Irving took to the field with a special message posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter, captioned, “Happy U Year.”

Article Continues Below

Irvin has been known for his rampant support for his former school over the years, frequently showing up on the sidelines to support the team in person. Also in attendance for the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State was legendary Miami defensive player Ray Lewis.

Miami was a controversial selection to make it to the college football playoff in the first place over Notre Dame, but they have more than justified the committee's decision to let them into the big dance with their performance last week against Texas A&M, and now their win over Ohio State.

The Hurricanes will now be on their way to Phoenix to take part in the Fiesta Bowl, with the winner taking on either Georgia or Ole Miss, depending on the outcome of the Sugar Bowl matchup between those two squads on Thursday night.

That game is slated to get underway at 8:00 pm ET from New Orleans. For now, however, Miami and their fans will relish in their huge upset win over Ohio State on New Year's Eve.