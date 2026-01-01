On Wednesday evening, the Miami football program shocked the college football world with a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, punching their ticket to the Fiesta Bowl in the process, where they will play for a spot in the national championship game. Not only did the Hurricanes beat the Buckeyes, but they did so in relatively comfortable fashion, leading by double digits for most of the way.

One of the big reasons why Miami was able to pull the upset was the play of their defensive line, headlined by Rueben Bain Jr., which put relentless pressure on Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

After the game, legendary Hurricanes wide receiver Michael Irvin, who was at the game on the sidelines, had a special message on the field for Bain Jr.

“Life will never be the same again. From this point on, life will never be the same again, I'm telling you. Hell of a job. Hell of a job, go enjoy that,” said Irvin, via a video that he posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the college football world received a big jolt with the Hurricanes' upset of the Buckeyes. Throughout this season, Ohio State was viewed by many as the clear favorites to win the national championship and defend their championship win from a season ago.

Instead, the Buckeyes started to show some cracks with their Big Ten championship game loss to Indiana two weeks ago, and saw their season come to a shocking end against Miami.

Now, the Hurricanes will await the winner of the Ole Miss vs Georgia Sugar Bowl matchup, which is set to take place on Thursday evening in New Orleans. Kickoff for that game is slated for 8:00 pm ET, and Mario Cristobal and company will certainly be keeping an eye on things.