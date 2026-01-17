The Miami football team is looking to upset Indiana in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Miami is going in with a banged up roster, especially in the secondary. Ahead of Monday's game, the Hurricanes are getting some good and bad news in terms of their injured players.

“DB Damari Brown (left foot) is day-to-day and trending to gametime decision. He said his “expectation” is that he’ll play, but it’s “not certain,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

There is some good news though, for the Miami secondary.

“DB OJ Frederique, who was limited to 6 snaps in Fiesta Bowl: “Right now I'm fully healthy. I'm ready,” Thamel added.

Miami will be without defensive back Xavier Lucas for the first-half of the contest, as he has to sit due to a targeting call. The Hurricanes are headed into the CFP final after defeating Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Indiana football enters the title game as the no. 1 overall seed in the CFP.

Miami is facing an undefeated Indiana team in the national championship

Article Continues Below

The Hurricanes are playing an Indiana squad who has walked through the CFP so far. Indiana defeated Alabama and Oregon by big scores in the CFP. The Hoosiers are 15-0 on the season, after also winning the Big Ten championship.

Miami enters Monday's game as the no. 10 seed in the field. The Hurricanes got in over Notre Dame and some other bubble teams. The Hurricanes have proved they belonged in this field, and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal hopes his squad can finish the job.

“They're the best overall team and best defense we have faced,” Cristobal said about Indiana, per Sports Illustrated. “I know that their rankings and anything statistically important are between 1 and 5. It starts with this. They're really fast, physical, explosive, talented and smart. They play with a lot of physicality, a lot of violence. They understand their scheme top to bottom.”

Miami and Indiana play for the national championship on Monday, at 7:30 ET.