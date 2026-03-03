Every NFL Draft Combine produces at least one controversial high-end prospect, which seems to be Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. in 2026. While some believe his short arm length will limit his potential at the next level, others are already comparing him to former 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald.

Bain received the comparison from an anonymous coach of a team that will be selecting in the second half of the first round. The coach called him “a DE version of Aaron Donald,” according to Bruce Feldman of ‘The Athletic.'

“He dominates in the run game and you can’t block him on the rush,” the coach said, via ‘The Athletic.' “From what I heard about his interview, he said (Miami D-line coach) Jason Taylor really taught them how to be a professional in terms of practice habits, film study and his overall approach. And it’s obvious on film that Bain took that to heart. He’s trying to snatch guys’ souls on the field. In my heart, I pray he’s there (in the second half of the first round) when we pick, but my brain says no way he falls that far.”

Donald, a defensive tackle, went 13th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams before retiring at the end of the 2023 season, when he was still just 32.

Bain is arguably the top edge-rushing prospect in 2026 after leading Miami's defense on a tear in the College Football Playoffs. He is a projected first-round pick, along with Texas Tech's David Bailey, Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Auburn's Kendric Faulk and his teammate, Akheem Mesidor.

However, while Bain's skill, power, athleticism and energy jump off the paper, critics still point out his T-Rex-like arm length. Bain's 31-inch arm measurement would be the shortest of any first-round edge-rusher in the last 20 years if he hears his name called on Day One, according to Feldman.