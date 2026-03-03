Ohio State safety Caleb Downs entered the 2026 draft cycle with high expectations, following a collegiate career that included a national title and a Thorpe Award. While the Buckeyes aim to return to the championship under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Downs has been busy preparing for the professional level. Beyond the usual draft hype, a playful sibling rivalry has emerged, with Caleb sending a bold message to his brother, Josh Downs, who plays for the Indianapolis Colts, about a potential future on-field encounter.

According to Draft on Draft, the situation became more complicated during the NFL Combine, when medical red flags began to surface.

Kinnan reported that an NFC scout disclosed issues during the medical evaluation, specifically noting a partially torn meniscus and a potentially degenerative ACL.

Despite these concerns, draft analyst Jordan Reid from ESPN projects Downs as a high-value pick, specifically at number seven to the Washington Commanders.

Reid highlights Downs as one of the smartest players ever studied, noting that his elite football IQ and sure tackling could solve a Washington defense that struggled significantly in 2025, ranking near the bottom of the league in both interceptions and yards allowed per pass attempt.

Downs has dismissed general concerns about positional value, asserting that his ability to affect the game makes him the best player available in this draft class. He remains an exceptional talent who anchored a defense that allowed only 9.3 points per game last season.

His career totals of 256 tackles and six interceptions reflect a massive impact on the secondary. While the medical reports are a bummer, many successful NFL players have overcome similar degenerative knee labels.

Downs is expected to seek a second opinion and a follow-up examination to stabilize his status as a potential top-five draft selection.