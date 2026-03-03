Running back Jeremiyah Love enters the 2026 draft cycle as a standout playmaker after a dominant career at the Notre Dame football team.

During a recent discussion on the ESPN program “This is Football,” the former Heisman finalist emphasized his willingness to contribute in any role necessary for his future team, whether it involves blocking or receiving.

He finished his college career with 42 touchdowns and impressive yardage, solidifying his status as a top-twelve prospect.

His unique burst and ability to navigate tight spaces make him an intriguing option for teams like the Chiefs, who require offensive stability.

A report from the New York Times highlights that draft expert Bruce Feldman is particularly high on the Notre Dame star.

After Love clocked an impressive 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Feldman expressed his belief that Love could be an even better professional prospect than last year's top running back, Ashton Jeanty.

This assessment is echoed by several NFL scouts, who were impressed by Love's well-rounded abilities as a football player.

Specifically, sources within the league noted that Love is already as skilled in pass protection as any running back in this draft class.

This technical proficiency, paired with his exceptional speed, suggests that he can remain a key contributor on every down at the next level.

The Fighting Irish are currently reorganizing their staff for 2026, having recently hired Brian Jean-Mary from Michigan to help lead a defense that performed well during their ten-win campaign in 2025.

Replacing Love’s offensive production will be a major challenge for Marcus Freeman’s team following their controversial playoff snub.

However, for Love, the future looks promising. His combination of refined blocking skills and explosive playmaking has established him as the gold standard for running backs in this draft.