Despite just barely getting into the College Football Playoff as the No. 10 seed and the last at-large spot in the College Football Playoff, Miami football made its mark on the CFP with a magical run to the national championship game. The Hurricanes beat Texas A&M on the road in the first round before knocking off Ohio State and Ole Miss at neutral sites to get to the national championship game.

Mario Cristobal and company fell short at the final stage, losing a classic title game 27-21 against top-ranked Indiana on their home field. However, some of their top players still showed out throughout the postseason and proved why they should be top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

One of those players is star defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., the standout player on a Miami defensive line that was the biggest reason the Hurricanes went on the run that they did. The front four for Miami dominated matchups with Texas A&M and Ohio State, and put forth a very good showing even in a loss to Indiana in the title game.

Bain was a big part of that, posting 24 pressures, five sacks and 10 run stuffs over the four postseason games. As a result, the projected first-rounder's draft stock is soaring heading into combine season.

But we're willing to go a step further and label Bain the top edge rusher in this class. Here's a breakdown of what he does well, what he doesn't, and why he's worth a pick near the top of the NFL Draft this spring.

Pros of drafting Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain has shown the ability to be disruptive against both the run and the pass, using his strength to push the pocket and also eat up blocks on off-tackle runs. In 2025, he also showed improved bend and athleticism, giving him a deeper bag of tricks in pure pass rush situations.

When Bain is engaged, his motor is incredibly strong. His presence was felt for almost the entirety of the Ohio State game and the national title game against Indiana, and those offenses had to be aware of where he was at all times.

Bain gets a little antsy at times trying to make plays, but if he lands in the right scheme with good coaching, he can be truly elite against the run. He is one of the best edge-setters in the country, preventing opposing teams from being able to run at him to slow him down in the pass rush.

Bain's athleticism, especially when combined with his elite strength, is also a big plus for him. It helps him chase down plays from the backside, make tackles in the open field against quarterbacks in bootleg situations, string out run plays and be effective on stunts and games up front. Some defensive coaches picking in the top 10 will love all of the different things that Bain brings to the table and can add to a defense.

Cons of drafting Rueben Bain Jr.

Article Continues Below

Bain's arms will be the first thing that gets talked about as a weakness, and it's a legitimate concern. With short arms, NFL tackles will be able to beat Bain to the punch at times and get hands on him first. He has adjusted to that well in college by using his strength and a large array of moves with his hands to keep from getting engaged, but he won't be able to bully NFL tackles as consistently.

Bain's motor in the biggest games of the season was excellent, but he disappeared at times during the season for Miami. He had just one pressure in a midseason win over Virginia Tech and was quiet in losses to Louisville and SMU that nearly cost Miami a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The other area where Bain lacks is his discipline at times. At times, he is so talented that he chases the big play and can give up his gap or contain against the quarterback, which can lead to some big plays for the offense. However, this is something else that can be coached out of him if he gets to the right landing spot.

Why Rueben Bain Jr. should be EDGE No. 1

This is a talented edge rusher class, with Bain sitting alongside Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey as potential top 10 picks. Reese and Bailey are better pure speed rushers than Bain is, but the Miami product is the most well-rounded prospect of the three.

Reese has gotten a lot of buzz as a potential top pick during this college football season due to his versatility, specifically his ability to play both defensive end and linebacker, which reminds a lot of people of current Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons. However, he has limited experience playing defensive end, which could give Bain the edge here.

NFL teams are going back to running the ball more and getting defenses into big personnel, so having someone like Bain on the field that can stop both the run and the pass is increasingly valuable in today's league. His production against some of the best competition he played this season proves that he's ready for the challenge of the NFL, and somebody will be getting a potential cornerstone in the top 10 by picking Bain.