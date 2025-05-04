The Michigan football team recently picked up its best commitment of the 2026 class so far as four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel announced that he will play for the Wolverines. The California native was down to Michigan, UCLA, Washington and South Carolina ahead of his decision. There were a lot of things that went into Smigiel's thought process, and one of the biggest things that drew him to Michigan was academics.

“There’s so much good going on at Michigan,” Brady Smigiel said in an interview with the L.A. Times. “The first thing that attracted me was the degree that you get and the alumni that they have there. I think it’s so impressive what they have going on there.”

Smigiel liked what he saw from the Michigan football team throughout his recruitment. The Wolverines have a thorough process when it comes to selecting the individuals that they want to represent the Block M.

“I also really love the people they recruit,” he added. “They don’t recruit any guy that’s just running a 4.3 40-yard dash. They’re going to recruit really good men. They’re going to turn you into men. I think that was just something that my family and I were really attracted to.”

Lastly, new Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey had a big role in this commitment. Lindsey helped Drake Maye develop into an NFL QB when he was at North Carolina, and Smigiel believes that he can do the same with him.

“I think the offense just fits my skill set really well,” Smigiel continued. “Coach Chip Lindsey was at North Carolina two years ago with Drake Maye, so just being able to see him develop him, and I would say I have the same play style as him, so just being able to see what he’s able to do with guys with my skillset.”

The Michigan football team is getting a good one in Brady Smigiel. It will be exciting to see what accomplishes in the Maize and Blue.