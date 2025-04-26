Saturday was a big day for the Michigan football team as the Wolverines have now landed two 2026 commits on the day. First, four-star QB Brady Smigiel announced his commitment to the Wolverines, and now Michigan has landed three-star EDGE Tariq Boney as well. Boney isn't rated super high, but he has offers from numerous big programs around the country. The Wolverines stood out the most.

“🚨BREAKING🚨 EDGE Tariq Boney has committed to Michigan〽️,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Tariq Boney is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1,007 player in the 2026 class, the #81 EDGE and the #6 player from Washington DC. Boney currently attends St. John's High School in Washington DC.

Boney is only a three-star and he isn't ranked inside the top 1,000, but he chose the Michigan football team over a lot of other big programs. Boney holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Wisconsin and many others. He has an impressive offer list.

If you're a Michigan fan, don't be worried about Boney's ranking. The Wolverines have turned multiple three-star recruits into NFL talent in recent years, so there is no reason to think that it can't be done again. Hassan Haskins, Ronnie Bell, DJ Turner and Mike Morris are all examples of three-star Michigan players who are now in the NFL. All had fantastic careers with Michigan.

Michigan football fans have been waiting for a day like Saturday as it had been a while since the Wolverines landed a commitment. Michigan finished with one of the best 2025 recruiting classes, and they are hoping to do the same in 2026. There are five commits in the 2026 class right now, but it is incredibly early in the cycle. There isn't much sense in paying attention to class rankings right now as most commitments come in during the summer and fall.

The Wolverines are in good standing with a number of top targets right now, and more commitments are going to be rolling in during the next few months.