The Michigan football team got itself a good one with true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. He made his highly anticipated debut last weekend against New Mexico, and he didn't disappoint. Underwood finished the game 21-31 through the air for 251 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. It was the most passing yards in a debut by a Michigan freshman QB ever. Expectations are through the roof for Underwood, and he met them in Week 1.

Michigan football players and coaches were raving about Bryce Underwood all offseason, and now the entire college football world has finally seen him play. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito had to be happy to see Underwood carving up a defense that wasn't his own for once, and after seeing him play in Week 1, he didn't hold back with his praise for the star QB.

“#Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito says QB Bryce Underwood’s arm is generational,” Brice Marich said in a post.

Generational is a word that has been used often when describing Underwood. He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class for a reason, and he is incredibly gifted both physically and athletically. Players like Underwood don't come around very often, and he is only going to get better as he gets more college experience.

Underwood and Michigan set to take on Oklahoma

A different type of test is coming this weekend for Underwood as Michigan is getting ready to face Oklahoma on the road. Performing well against New Mexico is one thing, but going on the road to take on an SEC team under the lights is completely different. This is a huge challenge for Underwood and Michigan, and they need to come ready for a fight. A win in this game is huge for College Football Playoff hopes, and a loss is disastrous.

Michigan and Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 CT on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Sooners are currently favored by 4.5 points.