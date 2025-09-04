The biggest game of the week in college football is set to go down in Norman on Saturday night as the Michigan football team is traveling to take on Oklahoma. The Wolverines and the Sooners are both ranked inside the top 25, and ESPN's College GameDay will be on site for this huge SEC vs. Big Ten matchup. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore played for Oklahoma in college, so that will be a big story line to watch. However, the biggest talking point ahead of this game is Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood made his first start for the Wolverines last Saturday, and now he is ready to hit the road for the first time. Let's talk about his game and make some Bryce Underwood bold predictions for this massive matchup.

Bryce Underwood looked good in Week 1

All eyes were on Bryce Underwood over the weekend as the true freshman made his debut with the Wolverines. Michigan had big problems from QBs last season, so there was a lot of pressure riding on Underwood. He delivered, going 21-31 for 251 yards for one touchdown and zero interceptions. Wolverine QBs struggled to throw for 100 yards in multiple games last season, so that performance was a sight for sore eyes for Michigan fans.

Not only did the passing game look good, but Michigan ran the ball well too. The Wolverines rushed for over 200 yards, and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes racked up 156 of them. He also added three touchdowns. That'll do the trick.

It was just New Mexico, but the Michigan offense looked miles better than it did last year. Even against lesser non-conference opponents, the Wolverines struggled often last year on that side of the ball. Oklahoma will be a big test.

A big key for Michigan this weekend will be establishing the run again. Having balance offensively will be crucial if the Wolverines are going to have success against this stout Oklahoma offense. Underwood will need to make plays through the air, but if Michigan is relying on him to win the game, it's not going to go well. He is a true freshman making his first road start, and this environment is going to be hostile. The Wolverines need to take as much pressure off of Underwood as they can.

Underwood played well in his first game, but this is a different type of test. Let's make some Bryce Underwood bold predictions for this Michigan vs. Oklahoma clash.

Bryce Underwood will rush for 50+ yards

One aspect of Underwood's game that we did not see on display in Week 1 was his running ability. He is an incredible athlete, and his mobility was a huge part of his game in high school. We have to assume that the Michigan football team didn't want to put a lot of that on film for this game. Well, this matchup against Oklahoma is one of the biggest on the schedule, so it would be shocking if we don't see the Wolverines use some designed runs for their star QB.

Underwood's size and athleticism is part of what makes him such a good QB, and not only does it help with his passing, but it also makes him a dangerous runner. He is an all around matchup nightmare, and we are going to see this on full display this weekend. Underwood will make plays through the air, and he will also rack up at least 50 rushing yards.

Bryce Underwood will connect with Marlin Klein for a TD

Michigan's leading receiver in Week 1 was tight end Marlin Klein, and it wasn't particularly close. Klein finished with six receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown. Two wide receivers finished with four receptions, but neither had more than 33 yards. It seems like Klein and Underwood have formed a strong connection, and they are going to be dialed in against the Sooners. Michigan loves to get its TEs involved, and it looks like the Wolverines have another star in Klein. He and Underwood connected for a touchdown last week against New Mexico, and the two of them will make it happen again against Oklahoma.

Bryce Underwood will lead Michigan to a two-score win

Oklahoma is at home and favored to win this game, but with Bryce Underwood, this Michigan football team is a lot different than last year. The Wolverines seem to have a competent offense again, and they should get a lot of help from the defense against a banged up Oklahoma offensive line. It will be tough for the Sooners to score points in this one, and Underwood and the offense will do enough to earn a massive victory. Michigan will leave Norman with a 27-17 win.

Michigan and Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 CT on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Sooners are currently favored by 4.5 points. We'll see if any of these Bryce Underwood bold predictions really happen.