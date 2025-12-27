When Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, Wolverines fans were immediately worried about how that move would affect star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The program has since tabbed Kyle Whittingham as Moore's replacement, which Underwood seems to approve of.

Underwood initially reacted positively by reposting a graphic of Whittingham's hire on his Instagram story. He has since confirmed his “excitement” with the hiring.

“I was actually pretty excited,” Underwood said, via On3 Sports. “Really excited to see what he does for the University of Michigan.”

Underwood still has to meet with Whittingham before deciding his next move. The college football transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, giving the 66-year-old a short window to set up at his new school before the chaos begins.

Whittingham will not officially take over the Wolverines until after the Citrus Bowl. Interim head coach Biff Poggi will coach Michigan for its season finale against Texas on New Year's Eve before handing the keys to Whittingham.

Underwood is one of a few players who have confirmed their commitment to playing in the Citrus Bowl. He noted that he will make an official verdict on his college football future after the game.

“Right now, we're about to play this bowl game,” Underwood said, via the Detroit Free Press. “After Dec. 31, we'll figure that out.”

Since Moore's firing, only a handful of Michigan players have either opted out of the Citrus Bowl or announced their decisions to enter the college football transfer portal. Most have left their playing statuses up in the air. However, Poggi said he expects a horde of players not to return to the team after Christmas.