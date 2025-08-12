The entire college football world expects Bryce Underwood to be Michigan's starting quarterback in 2025, but Sherrone Moore is not ready to commit to that just yet.

While the entire country expects Underwood to get the nod, Moore will not make an official announcement until the week leading into Michigan's Week 1 matchup with New Mexico, according to 247 Sports' Brice Marich. Underwood is the clear leader, but the Wolverines also have Fresno State transfer Mike Keene and former four-star prospect Jadyn Davis.

Even if it is not Underwood, Michigan expects a significant quarterback upgrade in 2025. The Wolverines bounced back-and-forth between Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle in 2024, throwing just 1,678 passing yards as a team on the year. As a result, the Wolverines leaned heavily on their running back tandem of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards and were as one-dimensional as a Power Five team could be.

Michigan is currently a 36-point favorite to beat New Mexico, suggesting multiple quarterbacks should see the field in Week 1. Assuming that the game goes the way Moore hopes, he will get a better gauge of the talent he has in the locker room between Underwood, Keene and Davis.

Bryce Underwood continues to lead Michigan's quarterback room

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sherrone Moore continues to be vague on Michigan's quarterback room ahead of the 2025 college football season, the writing is already on the wall. If there were odds for the announcement, Bryce Underwood would be an overwhelming favorite to win the job.

Underwood has the least amount of experience of the group, but landed in Ann Arbor as one of the most-hyped prospects in program history. The terms of his $10 million NIL deal shook up the college football world and added more fuel to the ongoing debate.

Underwood has yet to prove himself on the field, but those in and around the team have done nothing but praise his development. The freshman enrolled early and is preparing for his second semester in the fall. He has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates on and off the field with his confidence, leadership, athleticism and maturity.

The prodigy will get one warm-up game of sorts against New Mexico before jumping into the fire in Week 2. Michigan will hit the road to face Oklahoma, Moore's alma mater, on Sept. 6 in one of the top early-season heavyweight battles. The Sooners will begin the year ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP poll, four spots behind the Wolverines, who will debut at No. 14.

More NCAA Football News
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala.
Tigers QB coach shares eye-opening take on Jackson Arnold’s mobilityJake Faigus ·
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws a pass during practice in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma QB John Mateer releases statement on Venmo gambling accusationsBenedetto Vitale ·
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Texas A&M football lands commitment from coveted 4-star OTBenjamin Adducchio ·
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State's new head coach and former Philadelphia Eagle, is featured during the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni Stadium in Dover on April 12, 2025.
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State pick up $450,000 matchupRandall Barnes ·
Detailed view of the jersey of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian claims Arch Manning wasn’t ‘catastrophically bad’ in scrimmageBenedetto Vitale ·
Former Texas Southern star quarterback Andrew Body announced that he intends to stay in the SWAC commit to Alabama State.
50 HBCU stars placed on 2025 Black College Football Player of the Year Watch ListRandall Barnes ·