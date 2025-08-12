The entire college football world expects Bryce Underwood to be Michigan's starting quarterback in 2025, but Sherrone Moore is not ready to commit to that just yet.

While the entire country expects Underwood to get the nod, Moore will not make an official announcement until the week leading into Michigan's Week 1 matchup with New Mexico, according to 247 Sports' Brice Marich. Underwood is the clear leader, but the Wolverines also have Fresno State transfer Mike Keene and former four-star prospect Jadyn Davis.

Even if it is not Underwood, Michigan expects a significant quarterback upgrade in 2025. The Wolverines bounced back-and-forth between Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle in 2024, throwing just 1,678 passing yards as a team on the year. As a result, the Wolverines leaned heavily on their running back tandem of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards and were as one-dimensional as a Power Five team could be.

Michigan is currently a 36-point favorite to beat New Mexico, suggesting multiple quarterbacks should see the field in Week 1. Assuming that the game goes the way Moore hopes, he will get a better gauge of the talent he has in the locker room between Underwood, Keene and Davis.

Bryce Underwood continues to lead Michigan's quarterback room

While Sherrone Moore continues to be vague on Michigan's quarterback room ahead of the 2025 college football season, the writing is already on the wall. If there were odds for the announcement, Bryce Underwood would be an overwhelming favorite to win the job.

Underwood has the least amount of experience of the group, but landed in Ann Arbor as one of the most-hyped prospects in program history. The terms of his $10 million NIL deal shook up the college football world and added more fuel to the ongoing debate.

Underwood has yet to prove himself on the field, but those in and around the team have done nothing but praise his development. The freshman enrolled early and is preparing for his second semester in the fall. He has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates on and off the field with his confidence, leadership, athleticism and maturity.

The prodigy will get one warm-up game of sorts against New Mexico before jumping into the fire in Week 2. Michigan will hit the road to face Oklahoma, Moore's alma mater, on Sept. 6 in one of the top early-season heavyweight battles. The Sooners will begin the year ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP poll, four spots behind the Wolverines, who will debut at No. 14.