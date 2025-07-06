You know what they say in Ann Arbor: The best players in Michigan go to Michigan. That’s why four-star 2027 tight end Anthony Cartwright is such an important target for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team. He is one of the top TEs in his class, and he is right in the university’s backyard.

Anthony Cartwright has been to Ann Arbor multiple times to visit the Michigan football team, and he was there recently. The Wolverines are showing a lot of interest, and that is standing out to Cartwright.

“It was great catching back up with everybody on the team and staff,” he said, according to an article from 247Sports. “I have been there multiple times, so nobody feels like a stranger anymore when I’m there. I got to spend a lot of time with all of the coaches, but most of my time was spent with coach Casula. We spent a lot of time watching film and talking about how I would fit into their scheme. I also got to spend some time with coach Moore and he told me that I am a high priority for the team. It means a lot knowing that because it shows me that their interest level in me is very high and that I could play a big part in the team’s success.”

If you’re an elite TE, you have to like what you have seen from Michigan in the last few years. The offense that the Wolverines run is a TE’s dream, and they have produced numerous NFL players at the position in recent years. Colston Loveland was a top-10 pick in April’s NFL Draft, for example.

“I love the way that their offense is designed because it is designed for tight ends to be able to make any type of play at any time, especially with coach Casula being the co-offensive coordinator now,” Cartwright added. “I know he’s going to want his tight ends to eat.”

Anthony Cartwright has a lot of time to pick his college, and the Michigan football team should be a top contender until decision day.