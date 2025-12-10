The Green Bay Packers have been on a roll of late, having stitched together four wins in a row to get back to the top of the NFC North division standings. They will look to win their fifth contest in a row this coming Sunday on the road versus the Denver Broncos in Mile High City, though there are questions arising about the availability of star running back Josh Jacobs.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star tailback appeared on Green Bay's injury report on Wednesday, which noted that he did not practice with the team (h/t Rob Demovsky of ESPN).

“Josh Jacobs is still dealing with the knee injury, and that’s what kept him out of practice today. No reason to think that it is any worse than it’s been, but we’ll see if he practices tomorrow,” wrote Demovsky in a social media post on X , formerly Twitter.

It can be recalled that Jacobs sustained a bone bruise injury in his knee back in Week 11's Green Bay win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

He missed the following outing against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, though the Packers weathered his absence in a 23-6 victory over their NFC North rival.

Jacobs returned to action in Week 12's meeting with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit and rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries in a 31-24 Thanksgiving Day victory. In Week 14, he burned rubber for 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The 27-year-old Jacobs still has opportunities to log practices before the Broncos game, but in case he gets ultimately ruled out, Green Bay can feel confident in backup running back Emanuel Wilson, who has shown he can deliver when called upon to step in for Jacobs. Starting in lieu of Jacobs in the Vikings game, Wilson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.