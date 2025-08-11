We are now less than three weeks away from the start of the 2025 Michigan football season as the Wolverines will begin play on August 30th. After going 7-5 in the regular season a year ago, this is an important year for head coach Sherrone Moore. Last year wasn't good, but it wasn't shocking to see after everything that Michigan lost. It also ended on a major high note as the Wolverines ended the year with wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Still, this year needs to be better.

After winning the national championship in 2023, Michigan football fans weren't desperate to see success last season. They understood the circumstances, and they gave Sherrone Moore a pass for year one. Now, improvements need to be made.

“In year two under Sherrone Moore, maybe not the urgency that there is at Alabama trying to replicate what Nick Saban was able to do, but this fan base is used to being at the top echelon, at the elite level of college football,” Fox analyst Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his podcast. “You cannot be an elite program and not be in the mix for the College Football Playoff. So this is not a team that can go 7-5 or 8-4 and feel like that's a successful year. They've got to be in the mix. If they're in the mix, I think people look at them and say, ‘Okay, we've got something going.'”

Michigan football fans are definitely hoping to be more than just “in the mix” this year, but winning nine games in the regular season wouldn't be the end of the world for the Wolverines. Sherrone Moore has had to essentially rebuild this team, and it's only his second year.

“It's a young quarterback in Bryce Underwood, we continue with a young coach in Sherrone Moore,” Joel Klatt continued. “Obviously, dealing with all the issues that he's having to deal with the self-imposed suspension. We'll see what happens outside of that. They were 8-5 a year ago. They need to take a step forward. If they win nine games and they're 9-3 before the bowl game, they'll be in the mix. If they're 10-2, I think they'll go. Last year is going to be quickly forgotten if Sherrone Moore can get them right back into the mix, right back into the double-digit win category, everyone's going to be like, ‘Yeah, we're good.'”

The Michigan football team definitely took a big step back last year, but we knew that the team wasn't nearly as talented as the year prior. Now, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the 2025 squad, and the Wolverines are expected to be a contender for the College Football Playoff. If they aren't, then Sherrone Moore will start feeling the pressure.