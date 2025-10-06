Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines sustained a loss in the receiving corps, seeing Fredrick Moore leave the program.

Moore made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. This comes after Michigan announced he was no longer with the program last week.

He moves on after being with the team since the 2023 season. He appeared in 30 games (one game, special teams only) with three starts at wide receiver. The receiver made 13 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Moore was a three-star prospect with an 89 score on 247Sports. He was the 12th-best player in the state of Missouri and 65th-best player at his position in the 2023 class.

“Name of the game with Moore is route running. Has very good lateral quickness and suddenness which allow him to create separation. Shows good hands and ability to catch the ball away from his body. Adequate to good straight line speed, and can threaten vertically some, but is not likely to consistently blow by defenders deep,” recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote in 2022.

“Adequate combination of size and speed but game will be built much more on his craft and short area quickness than pure measureables. Still has some room to add weight and strength. Should be able to be a combo guy who can play outside and in the slot. Has production and very real technical, positional skills which should make him a productive and dangerous target in college.”

What lies ahead for Michigan after losing Fredrick Moore

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines lose a depth piece in the receiving corps with Fredrick Moore entering the transfer portal. However, they maintain plenty of talent in the position to last throughout the 2025 season.

Michigan is off to a solid 4-1 start to the regular season. They also won their first two conference matchups, paving the way for them to be in the mix of conference championship contention.

The No. 15 Wolverines will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the USC Trojans on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.