Michigan football is looking to turn the page on a tumultuous offseason that saw the dismissal of Sherrone Moore, for cause. The university hired Kyle Whittingham to lead the program into a new era. Now, the new head coach is looking to build the roster for his 2026 team, and part of that has been through the College Football Transfer Portal.

BYU transfer linebacker Max Alford has committed to Michigan, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Alford originally committed to Utah State out of high school. He played in 13 total games in 2022-2023 with Utah State, starting four of them, while bringing in 39 tackles. He was a projected starter for the Aggies in 2023-24, and started the first game of the season before going down with a season-ending injury. The linebacker would return to the field in 2024-2025, but played in just four games with two tackles before another injury derailed his season.

The Utah State linebacker decided he needed a fresh start and transferred to BYU. He played in ten games with 21 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack in his lone season in Provo.

Alford's defensive coordinator at BYU was Jay Hill, who accepted the same position at Michigan.

The former BYU linebacker has two years of eligibility left, but will likely be a depth piece for the Wolverines, but could contend for some major playing time. Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham have both exhausted their eligibility. Meanwhile, Cole Sullivan has transferred to Oklahoma, and Jaydon Hood is in the transfer portal. Hood did not see playing time this year, but Sullivan, Hausmann, and Barham all saw a large amount of playing time for the Wolverines in 2025.

Alford is the ninth player to transfer into Michigan this offseason, placing Michigan 30th in the current transfer portal rankings, according to 247Sports. The team will likely keep adding players as Whittingham looks to reshape the roster in his image.