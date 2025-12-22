The 2025 Michigan football season was solid on the field, but it quickly got overshadowed by all of the issues off it. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired for cause after he had an alleged affair with a football staffer. The situation only escalated with Moore's arrest. Michigan is also still looking for a replacement for Moore and is expected to have one sooner rather than later.

In a massive story for “The Athletic,” Bruce Feldman, Austin Meek, and Katie Strang did a deep dive on Moore and what led up to his firing at Michigan. Their reporting suggests that five different women had strange or uncomfortable experiences with him dating back to 2020. Most notably, Moore reached out to one woman on Instagram before and after Michigan's game against Purdue, and he also offered to fly another out to see him.

The reporting said, “One woman said she received a hand-waving emoji from Moore a few hours before Michigan kicked off against Purdue on Nov. 1.”

The woman had no connection to Michigan and was initially confused, but still responded to Moore with a “hello.” Moore responded 20 minutes after his postgame press conference, following the Wolverines' 21-16 win over Purdue. The woman thought it was a fake account at first, but after Moore assured her it wasn't, she congratulated him on the win.

However, the woman found out that Moore was married with three kids and was shocked that he had time to message her in general.

In another online exchange with a woman, Moore offered to fly her to Michigan. She reportedly asked him if she would have to be “holed up in some hotel”, he is claimed to have replied: “I guess we will have to see! I would say yes, but you would also have a driver, haha. We will go into that detail later.”

The reporting by “The Athletic” also highlighted a coach who was getting increasingly volatile before his firing. Moore would sob in staff meetings or even lash out at different coaches in the days leading up to his firing. Moore is next scheduled to be in court in January.