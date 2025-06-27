The Michigan football team has had a big week as the Wolverines have landed three commitments since Monday. Michigan isn’t done, however, as the program is expecting multiple more commitments to trickle in throughout the coming weeks. One of those commits might be four-star safety Donovan Webb, who recently locked in a commitment date.

Donovan Webb is down to four schools as he will decide between Michigan, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Notre Dame. He will announce his decision on July 2nd.

Webb is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the #349 player in the 2026 class, the #30 safety and the #46 player in the state of Texas. Webb currently attends Panther Creek High School in Frisco, TX. Michigan does have an in-state school to compete with.

Article Continues Below

“Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience,” Webb’s scouting report states. “Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ballhawk who looks for the big play. Shows some open-field speed-building ability.”

Michigan could be adding yet another talented DB with pro potential.

“Also runs track. Plays a hyper-competitive style,” the scouting report adds. “Testing and track data suggest room to improve top-end speed. Can get too physical/handsy at times in coverage. Projects as a high-major safety with possible role versatility depending on down-and-distance situations. Could become a multi-year starter with the instincts and production that suggest potential beyond college.”

The Michigan football team is in a really good spot with Donovan Webb, and there is a good chance that the Wolverines earn a commitment on July 2nd. There are numerous Michigan targets set to announce their college decisions in the next couple of weeks, and it is shaping up to be a good stretch for the Wolverines.