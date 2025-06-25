The Michigan football team picked up a huge commitment on Wednesday as four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson announced that he will play for the Wolverines. Michigan has had trouble landing elite WRs in past years, but head coach Sherrone Moore and WR coach Ron Bellamy did not miss here. Robinson picked the Wolverines over Miami and Stanford.

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Zion Robinson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 185 WR from Mansfield, TX chose the Wolverines over Miami & Stanford.”

Robinson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #71 player in the 2026 class, the #6 WR and the #10 player in the state of Texas. Robinson currently attends Mansfield High School in Mansfield, TX. Michigan is pretty far away from home.

“Tall outside target pushing 6-foot-3 with excellent multi-sport athletic context in basketball and track and field,” Robinson’s scouting report reads. “More polished pass catchers are out there but very few boast this combination of above-the-rim hardwood context, a state championship high jump gold medal, and corresponding high-level athleticism in pads. Frame and explosion foster contested-catch dominance.”

Article Continues Below

Robinson should end up being a major impact player at Michigan, and he has pro potential as well.

“Displays sneaky run-after-catch effectiveness relative to frame and straight-line top-end gear,” his scouting report continues. “Shows adequate acceleration that times requires a build-up runway, but leads to breakaway long speed.

“Still developing hands consistency and route technique, but showed encouraging signs during junior season and Spring 2025 elite camp evaluation. A particularly high-ceiling outside receiver prospect who could become an impact player in college with long-term pro potential.”

This is a big get for the Michigan football team, and more commits are going to be coming soon. The Wolverines are on commit watch for two other prospects, and their decisions should become public in the coming days. Michigan recruiting is heating up.