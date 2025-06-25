The Michigan football team is getting hot on the recruiting trail as the Wolverines just landed their second commitment of the day. Wednesday has been a good one as Michigan first landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson, and then it got better when four-star offensive tackle Marky Walbridge committed to the Wolverines as well. Walbridge was choosing between Michigan, Penn State and Alabama, and he chose to play for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Four-Star OT Marky Walbridge has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 270 OT from Needham, MA chose the Wolverines over Alabama & Penn State.”

Marky Walbridge kept things short and sweet with his Michigan football commitment message:

“Go Blue 〽️,” he said.

Walbridge is a four-star recruit according to On3, but according to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is a three-star. Walbridge is the #447 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #38 OT and the #2 player in the state of Massachusetts. He currently attends St. Sebastian's high school in Needham, MA.

Article Continues Below

The Michigan football team picked up a recruiting win over Alabama earlier this week as well when four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis chose the Wolverines over the Crimson Tide. These recruiting wins are just the latest victories for Michigan in their recent run of dominance against Alabama.

Michigan and Alabama played each other on the gridiron twice during the 2024 calendar year, and the Wolverines won both matchups. The two teams played each other in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semi on New Year's Day to start the year, and Michigan won that one before winning the national championship about a week later. Then, the two teams played again on New Year's Eve in the ReliaQuest Bowl to end the year. Alabama was a big favorite, but Michigan won that game as well.

From winning on the field to winning with recruits, Michigan has had Alabama's number as of late. That has to feel great for the Wolverines.

This is another good pickup for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team, and the Wolverines have quickly seen their 2026 recruiting class surge in the rankings. Michigan's class was ranked #32 in the country earlier on Wednesday, and it is now all the way up to #15, according to 247Sports. Even more good news for Michigan: The program is still expecting multiple commitments to come in the coming weeks. This class should end up being one of the best in the country.