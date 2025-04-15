The spring transfer portal in college football is about to open, but some teams are already making moves to beef up their rosters heading into the summer and eventually the regular season. This is the last chance that teams have to acquire transfers, and some big time programs such as Oklahoma football are already making the most of the opportunity.

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma landed a huge commitment from former Cal running back Jaydn Ott, the team announced in a post on social media.

Ott only entered the portal on Monday, so it didn't take him much time to make his decision. Regardless of his short stint as a free agent, the former Pac 12 standout was one of the top players available, so Brent Venables and his staff will be thrilled to bring him to Oklahoma.

Ott was an All-Pac 12 performer as a true freshman in 2022 before really bursting onto the college football scene in 2023 as a sophomore. During that campaign, Ott was a consensus First Team All-Conference performer and even earned some Honorable Mention All-American honors. Ott rushed for 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in that stellar sophomore campaign.

Ott's junior season was derailed by injury. He played in 10 games, but was battling lingering ailments throughout and ran the ball just 116 times for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma desperately needed an injection of life and explosiveness on its offense, and adding Ott should go a long way toward giving them that. With this addition, Venables and company will have one of the best backfield duos in college football as the former Cal star will be lining up next to Washington State transfer John Mateer at quarterback.

Ott provided plenty of explosiveness at the running back spot and should help Oklahoma football boast a formidable run game alongside the dual-threat Mateer. Now that the Sooners have a true star in the backfield to lean on, they have a chance to have one of the more balanced offenses in the SEC in 2025.