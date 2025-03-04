We have seen a lot of big changes made in college football during recent years, specifically involving NIL and the transfer portal. It is a tricky to sport to navigate right now with the constant changes, and programs have to be able to change in their own ways in order to keep up with the times. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is aware of this, and he and his staff are doing everything in their power to stay ahead of the curve in this new era of college football.

College football is completely different than it was just a few years ago, and we have already seen some programs fall behind if they aren't willing to change. Sherrone Moore knows that adaptation is a must in this new era.

“What you have to do, whether it’s in college football or business or whatever, you have to adapt or die,” Moore said, according to an article from On3. “You have to do all the things you can to help yourself put yourself in a position to compete. So, for us, it can’t be about just the money. It can’t be about the financial gain or how many commercials this person has versus this person, it’s got to be about football, the education and the connection with the alumni and all that. But obviously, we’re excited about the contributions and the support we have from people outside, and it’s going to be huge that we continue to have that.”

One of the biggest things that coaches have to deal with now is the transfer portal. Not only do they have to pay close attention to what kind of talent from other schools is in the portal, but tampering is a major concern in college football as well.

“People are going after our players and offering them crazy amounts of money,” Moore said. “Of course, they’re going to listen, and we were able to keep a lot of guys, but it also created some time where they’re worried a lot about themselves and not the team.”

At Michigan, nothing is more important than the team. The Wolverines need to have everyone on board at all times if they want to be able to accomplish their main goal.

“Our goal is to be the best team in college football,” Moore said. “So you got to work like it.”

The Michigan football team was able to achieve that goal in 2023 as they were the kings of college football, but the Wolverines have work to do now. Sherrone wasn't left with much from that 2023 national championship team, and it made for a tough first season as the Michigan head coach.

In year one of the Sherrone Moore era, Michigan finished with an 8-5 record, but they did end the season with wins against #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama. The season didn't go the way the Wolverines were expecting, but they ended it with a lot of momentum. Michigan seems poised for a big 2025 season.