There are a lot of great rivalries in sports, but it's hard to argue any of them being better than the Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry. The hatred runs deep between these two storied programs, and they almost always deliver for one of the most entertaining games of the year. Sherrone Moore has only been the head coach of the Wolverines for one season, but his prior experience within the program has taught him that The Game means everything.

So far so good for Sherrone Moore in the rivalry. He was the acting head coach in 2023 due to a Jim Harbaugh suspension, and he led the Michigan football team to a shocking upset win this past season in Columbus. He is 2-0 against Ryan Day, and the attention that the Wolverines put on this game is a big reason for their recent success.

“When you come to Michigan, the first thing you hear about is that rivalry,” Moore said, according to an article from On3. “If you’re not at Michigan, and you hear Michigan, you think, who’s their rival? You think Ohio State. So it’s always going to be that way. We’re always going to focus on them. We’re always going to acknowledge and know that rivalry is different than anything in college football.”

Moore is 2-0 against the Buckeyes, but Michigan's success in the rivalry has been going on for longer than that. The Wolverines haven't lost to their bitter rival since 2019. It has been 1,919 days since Ohio State beat Michigan.

It wasn't the case this past year, but a win over Ohio State typically means a successful season for the Wolverines. Win the rivalry games, win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. Those are always the goals for the Wolverines.

“When you’re at Michigan, there’s a standard of winning championships,” Moore added. “Right now, it’s compete, beat your rivals, get to the Big Ten championship, win it, and get to the playoffs. That’s going to be our goal every year here. And you have to get the recruits to that standard, you have to compete and work to that standard.”

Michigan got the rivals box checked last season, but they left everything else on the table. However, after ending the season with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, the future is looking bright for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.