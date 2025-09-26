The Michigan football team has been without its head coach for the last couple of weeks as Sherrone Moore was serving a two-game suspension related to the team’s sign-stealing scandal. While Moore was gone, associate head coach Biff Poggi served as head coach, and the Wolverines picked up wins vs. Central Michigan and at Nebraska. Now, Moore is back, and he’s feeling good.

After losing to Oklahoma, things were looking bleak for the Michigan football team. Now, the Wolverines have Sherrone Moore back, and they just picked up a massive road win against Nebraska. Moore and Michigan are feeling good.

“First of all, good to be back,” Moore said on Monday, according to an article from 247Sports. “Missed the players, missed the coaches, staff. Vibes, energy are high. Vibes and energy were high when I left for Central. Felt like we had a really good week of preparation, and we played well, and we did the same with the Nebraska game.”

Michigan looked very good while Moore was gone. The Wolverines dominated Central Michigan, and they looked good on the road against a solid Nebraska team as well.

“Wild with the connection of this team,” Moore continued. “They're just completely locked into the task at hand and what we need to do and how we need to get better. Always things to fix and correct, but how they played was the most important piece.”

Being away from the team was tough for Moore, but he got through it, and he is feeling the love from his team.

“I got numerous text messages, like 12:05, 12:01, then seeing all these guys come in yesterday, just overwhelming love for these players and team,” he said. “So that's what I want to talk about, just the players.”

The Michigan football team is now on a bye week, and following the win against Nebraska, the Wolverines are in a good spot at 3-1 (1-0 B1G). Sherrone Moore is back, and he will return to the sidelines on October 4th when Wisconsin comes to Ann Arbor.