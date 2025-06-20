The Michigan football team is going to have a new quarterback during the 2025 season, and that will have a major impact after last year’s struggles. The Wolverines had some of the worst QB play in college football last year, and they probably would’ve made the College Football Playoff with a decent player under center. Now, Michigan has better options, and true freshman Bryce Underwood could be the starter.

Bryce Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he decided to come play for the Michigan football team. He wasn’t won the starting QB job, but college football insider Matt Zenitz says that he is the “clear favorite.”

“He's become the clear favorite in the Wolverines' starting quarterback job and has more than lived up to the hype that comes along with being the No. 1-ranked overall player in the 2025 recruiting class,” Zenitz wrote.

Matt Zenitz spoke to multiple sources close to Michigan, and like everyone that has seen Underwood play, they are raving about him.

“He's a unique and rare guy,” a source told CBS Sports.

Underwood has been put into a unique situation as he just finished up high school and is already set to lead one of the biggest college football programs in the country. That doesn’t happen often, but Underwood is doing well as a leader.

Article Continues Below

“He's been amazing,” a source said. “Awesome human being. Puts in a ton of work. Already commands a room, even with as young as he is. Has a goal to learn everybody's name in the building and gives the janitor the same respect that he gives the head coach. As a leader, he just gets it.”

Last year’s Michigan QBs struggled with just about every aspect of the game. That hasn’t been the case with Underwood during the offseason.

“He reads the field really well, he gets the ball out, has a quick release and can deliver the ball on all three levels,” another source said. “That was stuff the quarterbacks struggled with last year. So to see him doing that stuff is very encouraging.”

We still don’t know who will win the starting job as Bryce Underwood does have some competition, but at this point, it would be a shock if Underwood doesn’t take the first snap of the 2025 Michigan football season.