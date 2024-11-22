The Michigan football program has not had the 2024 season they hoped for. However, that is not stopping them from planning for a bright future. Michigan received a massive commitment flip from ESPN's No. 1 Class of 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood on Thursday. Underwood was previously committed to LSU. Reports indicate that former Wolverines QB and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady played a role in landing Underwood in Ann Harbor.

During the final stretch of Michigan's attempts to recruit Underwood, the program enlisted Brady to help, per insight from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“A FaceTime conversation between Brady and Underwood a few weeks ago marked the beginning of their relationship, which grew over multiple conversations, sources told CBS Sports,” Zentiz wrote.

“Brady, who capped his Michigan career in 1999 with a win over Alabama in the Orange Bowl, emphasized that he'd be a resource for Underwood moving forward. That mentorship resonated with the five-star Michigan native and became one of many factors leading to Underwood flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan on Thursday night, sources said.”

In Tom Brady's four years with the Michgian football team, he helped the squad amass a 40-9 record and went 20-5 once he moved into the starring role during his junior and senior years, according to NCAA.com. Brady earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions in 1998 and 1999.

Michigan hopes Bryce Underwood can achieve similar, if not greater, success upon his arrival in 2025.

Head coach Sheronne Moore believes the Wolverines' culture helps them recruit talent such as Underwood.

“The guys understanding what the culture is like, what the vision is for the program and I think that’s why we’re getting these high-level kids,” Moore said. “Guys that want to be part of bringing back what has been the last couple years of Michigan football.”

LSU lost a coveted recruit in Underwood, but his flip to Michigan could turn out to be the best thing for him and the college football landscape.