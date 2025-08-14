The Georgia football team is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 season, which is slated to begin in just over two weeks. Head coach Kirby Smart is looking to get the Bulldogs back on a championship track after two straight seasons without a playoff win on the heels of national championships in 2022 and 2023.

Despite the setback of the last two years, Smart is still one of the most respected head coaches in the college football landscape, which was confirmed by a recent college football coaches tiers list from The Athletic, in which Smart was listed on the first tier, alongside Clemsons' Dabo Swinney.

“Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney are the only two coaches in these tiers with multiple national championships,” wrote Chris Vannini. “While Swinney’s Clemson seemed to be taking a step back from its mid-2010s peak, the Tigers did rebound with an ACC championship and College Football Playoff appearance last season, and this year’s team is a preseason top-six club. Georgia has also taken a small step back. The Bulldogs won the SEC last year, but they failed to reach the CFP semifinals for the second consecutive year since their back-to-back national titles.”

Can Georgia football bounce back?

It has indeed been a slight step back for the Georgia football program in the last two years, including last season's playoff blowout loss at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, the Bulldogs will once again be returning one of the most talented rosters in the college football landscape in 2025, with future NFL prospects up and down the lineup.

The big question for the Bulldogs at the current moment revolves around their quarterback position. Gunner Stockton is widely expected to get the starting nod after taking over for the injured Carson Beck late last year, but he didn't exactly provide a ton for Georgia football fans to be excited about in his brief time under center.

The good news for Georgia is that they will have a couple of tune-up games before their SEC slate gets underway, beginning with a matchup against Marshall on August 30 at home.