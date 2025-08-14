Known fan of Texas Longhorns football, Matthew McConaughey, got to link up with quarterback Arch Manning as he gets ready to take over the reins as the team's starter.

A picture of the two meeting at one of Texas's football practices has emerged. McConaughey, who stands at six feet tall, is towered over by the 6'4″ Manning. The third-year quarterback appears happy to be in the Oscar winner's presence.

Arch Manning and Matthew McConaughey pic.twitter.com/TylViAk59V — Arch Manning Highlights (@ArchHighlights) August 13, 2025



McConaughey is one of Texas's biggest fans, so he likely has high hopes for Manning. The Longhorns are coming off a loss in the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arch Manning's first year as Texas's football starter

Going into his third year, Manning is finally taking the reins as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. He only appeared in two games during his freshman season, throwing five passes.

In 2024, he was the backup to Quinn Ewers, who went on to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Manning got to start a couple of games while Ewers was recovering from an injury. The Longhorns won both games he started, and Manning logged nearly 600 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Throughout the regular season, Manning passed for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He added another 108 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Now, Manning is the unquestioned starter heading into 2025. It is Manning's time to get on various NFL scouts' radars. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch has a lot of attention going into his first year as the Texas starter.

Matthew McConaughey is one of Texas's biggest celebrity supporters, often attending games when he can. The Oscar-winning actor was born in Uvalde, Texas, and attended the University of Texas at Austin.

He won his first Oscar in 2014 for Best Actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. McConaughey first gained fame for his role in Dazed and Confused.

His popularity rose in the '90s and early 2000s. He led rom-coms such as The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Fool's Gold.

McConaughey reinvented himself in the 2010s with roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Mud, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Gentlemen, and the Sing franchise. He will next appear in The Lost Bus, an Apple TV+ film that will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).