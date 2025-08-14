The Michigan football team still hasn't received its punishment from the NCAA regarding the team's sign-stealing investigation, but it is coming soon. According to a report from Pete Thamel, the punishments will be publicly released on Friday afternoon. It's still unclear how harsh the punishment will be for the Wolverines. The rumors that have floated around this week suggest that it won't be that serious. It sounds like a fine and suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore are in the cards. We will see on Friday.

“The NCAA has formally notified parties tied to the Michigan NCAA infractions case that an announcement on the findings and punishments will be publicly released on Friday, sources tell me and @DanWetzel,” Pete Thamel said in a post.

What the Michigan football team is hoping for is no postseason ban and no vacated wins. It seems extremely unlikely that the Wolverines get either of those things. Vacated wins only happen when there are ineligible players playing, and that didn't happen. A postseason ban is more likely, but it would also be pretty surprising. At the end of the day, the end of the 2023 season showed that Michigan was winning games because it had a very talented team. After the investigation came to light, the Wolverines rolled to a national title. Still, if they broke the rules, they should be punished accordingly.

If Sherrone Moore does get suspended, it will be interesting to see which games he has to miss. He is already serving a self-imposed suspension for weeks three and four against Central Michigan and Nebraska, but the NCAA could suspend him for Michigan's Week 2 game at Oklahoma. That is a huge game, and Moore also played for the Sooners during his college days. He doesn't want to miss that one.

This whole situation was dragged on for quite some time as it originally came to light during the 2023 season. It has now been almost two years since the saga began, and it is finally close to a resolution.