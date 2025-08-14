The biggest question for the Ohio State football program heading into the upcoming 2025 season is what the team will do about their quarterback competition. Head coach Ryan Day and company will once again be trotting out one of the most talented rosters in college football on the heels of their 2025 national championship, but the quarterback decision could be what makes or breaks the Buckeyes in 2025.

Recently, college football insider Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports dropped some intel on what he's hearing about the state of the Ohio State quarterback competition at the current juncture.

“Based on what I've heard throughout fall camp, it seems like Julian Sayin continues to trend toward winning this job,” reported Zenitz on CBSsports.com. “The feedback was good on the Class of 2024 five-star recruit coming out of the spring and it sounds like he's been the better of the two quarterbacks during fall camp compared to the other QB that's part of this competition, junior Lincoln Kienholz.”

Zenitz also reported on when head coach Ryan Day is expected to make a decision on his quarterback for the upcoming campaign.

“Both quarterbacks have worked with the first team throughout fall camp, but a source told CBS Sports this week that they think Ohio State coach Ryan Day will likely make a decision on a starter after the Buckeyes' scrimmage this weekend. That source would be surprised at this point if Sayin isn't the choice,” he reported.

A big decision for Ryan Day

Last year, Ohio State football was led by quarterback Will Howard, who had transferred in prior to the season and overcame some shaky games early on to eventually help lead the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.

It certainly helped matters that Howard had one of the game's most talented wide receivers, freshman Jeremiah Smith, to throw the ball to, alongside first round NFL Draft pick Emeka Egbuka.

Smith will once again be in the fold in 2025, which will make life easier for whoever Day ends up picking as his quarterback.

Ohio State will kick off its season on August 30 against the Texas Longhorns.