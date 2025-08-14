As Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has integral decisions to make ahead of the 2025 season, the goal is to repeat the success the program had last year, which culminated in winning a national championship. While the Ohio State football team's ranking in the AP Top 25 list will be hotly debated, the ranking of Day will also result in massive discourse.

In The Athletic's latest list ranking every head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision into eight different tiers and while some would expect Day to be in the first coming off a national title, he was not. Only two coaches were in the first tier, being Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Chris Vannini would express how Day's placement on the rankings was hard and that the struggles against Michigan and the inability to overcome as underdogs went into being in the second tier.

“Ryan Day was the toughest coach to place on this list. He just won a national championship at Ohio State, but that is expected in Columbus; his two most recent predecessors won titles, too,” Vannini wrote. “The criticism of Day starts with his four consecutive losses to Michigan, plus his 1-4 record as a betting underdog.

“He’s 49-1 against Big Ten teams that aren’t Michigan, and the Buckeyes just went through the toughest College Football Playoff gantlet ever to win the title, with a win over every other postseason top-five team,” Vannini continued. “Winning a national championship is very hard, but the context of the job must factor into these tiers.”

Ryan Day is picking Ohio State football's starting quarterback soon

With the Ohio State football team preparing for Week 1 of the new season, it will be the start of Day proving the doubters wrong and showing why he is a top-tier coach. However, there is some turnover, especially at the quarterback position, as CBS Sports reports that Day is expected to announce a starter after this weekend's scrimmage, with Julian Sayin likely getting the edge over Luncoln Kienholz.

“Based on what I've heard throughout fall camp, it seems like Julian Sayin continues to trend toward winning this job,” Matt Zenitz wrote. “The feedback was good on the Class of 2024 five-star recruit coming out of the spring, and it sounds like he's been the better of the two quarterbacks during fall camp compared to the other QB that's part of this competition, junior Lincoln Kienholz.”

“Both quarterbacks have worked with the first team throughout fall camp, but a source told CBS Sports this week that they think Ohio State coach Ryan Day will likely make a decision on a starter after the Buckeyes' scrimmage this weekend. That source would be surprised at this point if Sayin isn't the choice,” Zenitz continued.

The Buckeyes will face the University of Texas on Saturday, August 30.