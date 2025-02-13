The Michigan football team just wrapped up the 2025 recruiting cycle last week, and they finished with one of the best classes in the country. Head coach Sherrone Moore absolutely knocked it out of the park with his first class, and now the Wolverines are hoping to do the same with the 2026 class. They are currently in a good spot with the top running back in the class, five-star Savion Hiter. Hiter recently set a date for his official visit, as he will be in Ann Arbor in June.

“Big News: Savion Hiter, the nation's No. 1 ranked RB, has finalized his official visit plans with Michigan and will be in Ann Arbor June 13-15, his recruiting coordinator @CoachMcCannERT tells me #GoBlue,” EJ Holland said in a post.

Savion Hiter is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #17 player in the 2026 class, the #1 RB and the #1 player in the state of Virginia. Hiter currently attends Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia.

“Began high school career at Mineral (Va.) Louisa County and transferred to Woodberry Forrest (Va.) for sophomore year and transferred back to Louisa County for his junior season,” Hiter's scouting report reads. “Also competes in track and field. As a freshman, ran times of an 11.11 100 and 23.07 200 in Spring 2023. Also logged a 6.67 55-meter dash, long jumped 22-6.25, and triple jumped 44-3.5. 2023: Ran for 1,187 yards and 11 TDs in 7.91 yards per carry. Also registered 2 kick return TDs.”

Hiter is the top RB in the class, so the Michigan football team obviously has some stiff competition here. Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia seem to be the biggest threats here, but Hiter can essentially go to any school that he wants.

The 2026 recruiting cycle is very early, but the Michigan football team is in good shape with a lot of top recruits. The Wolverines should be able to continue to recruit at an elite level.