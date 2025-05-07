With the Michigan football program facing suspensions, Urban Meyer doesn't think that is enough. After the Wolverines program had numerous violations, the former Ohio State head coach thinks there should be more punishment.

He elaborated more on the Triple Option Show.

“If you lie as a college football coach to the NCAA, in my personal opinion, you’re finished, you’re done,” Meyer said. “That’s not making a text message, that’s not going to lunch with someone you’re not supposed to go to lunch with, that’s not sending a letter when you’re not supposed to. All of the frivolous level threes and all that nonsense.

“When they got you and they say Did you do this? ‘ and they refused to cooperate or they refused or they lied, in my very strong opinion, you’re finished coaching in division one college football or basketball. Guess what happens, the risk now is too high, and I don’t think you’d ever see this kind of stuff again.”

The irony here is that Meyer himself is a former Ohio State coach. The Michigan fandom will likely disregard what Meyer has to say. However, he makes a compelling argument.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh denied having any memory of the meetings with recruits during a Covid-19 dead period. During that time, coaches were barred from having in-person contact with recruits.

Still, he got off and headed for the NFL.

Urban Meyer wants Michigan football to have justice served

Meyer's compelling point brings up an interesting point. He wants justice served, but the NCAA is ahead of him in that regard. As a result, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is faced with a two-game suspension.

He was a part of Harbaugh's staff that was under investigation.

Still, the former Buckeyes head coach is more upset that Harbaugh himself isn't the one under investigation. He lied to the NCAA about meeting with recruits.

Even with that, nothing happened since he bolted for the NFL. Everyone else seems to pick up the burnt pieces left behind.

Either way, the NCAA is taking action, even if it was later than expected. No matter what though, the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry will never fade for the former national champion.

He will hope that justice continues to be served in every way. Meyer will likely pinpoint Michigan football as an example as to what not to do when things go awry, or when a program is caught in the thick of NCAA violations.