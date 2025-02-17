The Michigan football team finished with one of the best 2025 recruiting classes, and they are starting to get some traction with a lot of top 2026 prospects as well. One of those recruits is four-star Felix Ojo. Ojo narrowed his list of college options down to eight schools this past week, and the Wolverines made the cut. Michigan is joined by Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

“NEWS: Elite 2026 OT Felix Ojo is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’7 280 OT from Mansfield, TX is ranked as a Top 5 OT in the ‘26 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?”

Felix Ojo is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #29 player in the 2026 class, the #6 OT and the #4 player in the state of Texas. Ojo currently attends Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas. This would be a big get for the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class, but the competition is clearly stiff.

“Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB,” Ojo's scouting report reads. “Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event.”

Ojo still has another season of high school football before he even reaches college, but at the moment, it looks like the sky is the limit for his football career.

“Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength,” the scouting report continues. “Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.”

It's going to be tough for the Michigan football team to land Felix Ojo over all of these top schools, but so far, the Wolverines are in good standing.