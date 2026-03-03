The Houston Rockets pulled off a hard-earned win, 123-118, against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Center on Monday, with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun doing most of the damage.

What was thought of as a one-sided affair for the Rockets became a tight contest, as the Wizards played hard with a rag-tag crew of role players.

Washington, however, will finally have a star on the floor when Trae Young makes his debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. Young has missed the majority of the season due to an MCL injury.

Durant, who cheered for the Wizards during his childhood, expressed his excitement with Young's return. He added that the duo of Young and Anthony Davis should do wonders for Washington, which has long been a cellar-dweller.

“He's (Young) dynamic. A guy who can create for everybody else, score for himself. He's gonna make the game easier for everybody else on the floor. He's a true point guard. Right now, they're kind of doing it by committee, so with him out there, it will ease everybody's mind and their game, and they can just settle into their roles,” said Durant in a video from Space City Home Network.

“I'm excited for the hometown team. I'm excited for AD to put on the jersey too and represent the city. I see bright things in their future.”

The Wizards acquired Young and Davis at the trade deadline. When both are healthy, they could indeed provide two-way production and make the Wizards instantly competitive.

A starting unit of Young, Davis, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr has the right mix of experience, youth, power, and quickness. They can also be efficient on both ends.

The fresh start could also bode well for Young and Davis, who have a combined 14 All-Star Game appearances.