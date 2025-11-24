For the first time in the 2025 NFL season, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have won two games in a row, as they took down the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles at home Sunday night to the tune of a 24-21 score.

The game-winning score was provided by none other than kicker Brandon Aubrey, who drained a field goal from 49 yards away to break a 21-21 tie and hand Dallas its fifth win in the 2025 NFL season.

BRANDON AUBREY GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ZnkkZyJC7E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a night to remember for the Cowboys, as they also managed to score a win despite being down by as many as 21 points in the contest. Philly scored the first 21 points of the game from the first period to the second quarter, but it was all Dallas from that point forward.

Dallas started to get down to work to erase the Eagles' lead late in the second quarter, where wide receiver George Pickens scored on a one-yard touchdown off a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys scored another touchdown with under a minute left in the third period, as tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford found the end zone. Prescott then scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the score following a made extra-point kick by Aubrey.

With that win, the Cowboys were able to avenge their 24-20 loss to Philadelphia in Week 1 in Philly. Additionally, they are 2-0 since coming out of a bye in Week 10, having defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 11, 33-16, before stunning the Eagles.

Dallas is also now 5-5-1 to bolster its chances of making the NFL playoffs.