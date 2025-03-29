The Michigan football team continues to make progress with four-star 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel. The Wolverines have been recruiting him hard, and they are still alive after Smigiel recently released his top four schools. Michigan is joined by South Carolina, UCLA and Washington.

“NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Brady Smigiel is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 210 QB from Newbury Park, CA is ranked as a Top 8 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry).”

Brady Smigiel is a four-star QB, according to 247Sports. He is the #67 player in the 2026 class, the #7 QB and the #11 player in the state of California. Smigiel currently attends Newbury Park High School in Newbury Park, CA. Michigan is still in the running, but the other Big Ten schools that made Smigiel's top four are much closer to home.

“Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season,” Smigiel's scouting report says. “At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to.”

Smigiel has a long way to go, but he is expected to make an impact at the next level.

“He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch,” the scouting report continues. “Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential.”

The Michigan football team landed the top QB in the 2025 class, and they are hoping to land another elite prospect in this cycle as well.