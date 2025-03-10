Recruits around the country in the 2026 class are starting to get closer to making a college decision. Prospects are starting to narrow down their list of options, and they are also lining up official visits for the spring and summer months. Five-star 2026 offensive lineman Darius Gray recently announced which schools he will visit, and the Michigan football team made the cut. The Wolverines are joined by Clemson, South Carolina and LSU.

“Elite IOL Darius Gray has spring visits locked in to Clemson, South Carolina, LSU and Michigan, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Gray ranks No. 42 NATL. (No. 3 IOL) in the 2026 class.”

Darius Gray is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #30 player in the 2026 class, the #3 inside offensive lineman and the #2 player in the state of Virginia. Gray currently attends St. Christopher's School in Richmond, VA.

“Athletic offensive lineman with a dense build that has the foot quickness to lead the way on long pulls or counters and the horsepower to hold the line of scrimmage or change it,” Gray's scouting report reads. “Ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl as he arrived with 34-inch arms and then was able to anchor all week against much older and larger defenders. Relentless energy allows him to not only be a plus finisher in the run game, but also readjust and recover in pass sets. Tends to punch with authority and frequently has the upper and lower halves dancing to the same tune.”

We still have a long way to go before it's time to start thinking about Gray as an NFL prospect, but right now, scouts see him as a player with that kind of potential.

“Has what it takes to certainly handle one of the corners on Saturdays, but combination of brute force and rare movement patterns suggest that he could emerge as a cheat code of a guard in a zone-blocking scheme,” the scouting report continues. “Might need a developmental year or two to find his bearings as he levels up in competition and adjusts to the speed of the college game, but profiles as someone that has what it takes to blossom into an early-round NFL Draft pick with his basketball background and full-time, two-way snaps at the prep level.”

The Michigan football team finished with one of the best 2025 recruiting classes, and landing guys like Darius Gray will help them do it again in 2026.