Expectations are high for the Michigan football team going into the 2025 season, and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is a big reason why. Underwood is the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and after a season of poor quarterback play, Michigan fans can't wait to see Underwood take the field for the Maize and Blue. Underwood is one of the best prospects that the Wolverines have ever signed, and he has big goals for his Michigan career.

Bryce Underwood recently made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show to talk all things Michigan football, and he discussed his goals for his career. Underwood is aiming high.

“A couple of Heismans and at least one Natty,” Underwood said on the show.

Bryce Underwood is clearly a very confident player, and he is looking to make the most out of his Michigan football career.

The Bryce Underwood era is almost here for Michigan football

Underwood is the #1 player in the 2025 class, and he is the second-highest ranked commit in Michigan history. Only Rashan Gary had a better ranking, according to 247Sports.

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Underwood's scouting report reads. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds.”

We'll have to wait and see how his game translates to the college level, but everything that Underwood put on tape during high school suggests that he has a special future ahead of him.

“Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds,” the scouting report continues. “Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

It's going to be interesting to see if Bryce Underwood ends up winning the starting QB job as a true freshman. The Michigan football team is also bringing in transfer Mikey Keene, so the competition will be between those two. Either way, it's hard to imagine Underwood not having a significant role on next year's team.