This past weekend was another big one for the Michigan football team as it was packed with important official visits. One of the top prospects in the entire 2026 recruiting class was on campus as five-star EDGE Carter Meadows made the trip to Ann Arbor. He is one of the biggest targets for Sherrone Moore and this coaching staff.

The Michigan football team has a lot of tough competition here as Carter Meadows is being recruited hard by numerous top programs. Still, the Wolverines are in good standing as he nears a decision.

“Michigan is definitely high on my list,” Meadows said after his visit, according to a post from EJ Holland.

Meadows is a five-star recruit according to On3, but according to 247Sports, he is a four-star. He is the #34 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #5 EDGE and the top player in Washington, DC. Meadows currently attends Gonzaga High School in DC.

Article Continues Below

“Spider-like pass rusher with exceptional physical specs, but one where the sack total has yet to match the big-league potential,” Meadows’ scouting report reads. “Can give opposing offensive tackles fits just with his stride length as he can run the arc and right into the quarterback. Has spent much of prep career attacking from a 5-technique in a four-man front. Wins more times than not with his top-flight athleticism as he pairs adequate get-off with slippery inside-outside agility, but further technical development will dictate pressure rate on Saturdays and beyond as he’s got the levers to chop and swipe his way around the corner like few others.”

There is obviously still a lot that Meadows can do to improve, but the Michigan football team could be getting a player with potential to be playing football for a long time.

“Makes his fair share of stops in backside pursuit with his closing speed, but has to get better at crushing blocks and holding his turf if he’s going to make a living as an every-down defender,” the scouting report continues. “Should be viewed as a high-upside edge player that has a chance to develop into an absolute game-wrecker at the Power Four level and then an early-round NFL Draft pick if he can soak up coaching and embrace the weight room. Might be worth a look in a hybrid off-the-ball role as spatial awareness fostered on the basketball court allows him to drop into zones and affect passing lanes.”

It’s unclear when exactly we will hear a decision from Carter Meadows, but it should be coming soon. A commitment would give the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class a nice boost.