Michigan football didn't have the season that it was hoping for in 2024, but the roster had no shortage of talent to put on the field. That will be on display in April's NFL Draft, when many Wolverines will be selected on both sides of the ball.

One of the top Michigan players who will be drafted, potentially in the first round, is star tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland has been one of the top tight ends in the country for multiple years now and will have a chance to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos are a team that is looking for more offensive weapons to put around Bo Nix. Head coach Sean Payton said this offseason that he is looking for a “joker” in his offense, which is a versatile piece that can be moved around to create mismatches. Loveland could be exactly the kind of player that fits that mold in Payton's offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“I think there are a handful of guys who, under Payton’s tutelage, could be that type of guy,” Breer wrote. “The one that’s most obvious, to me at least, would be Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who can play all over the formation, and grow into the focal point of an offense.”

Payton has always had this kind of player in any of his elite offenses during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Alvin Tamara fits this mold, Jimmy Graham fits the description, and even someone dating all the way back to Marques Colston could be described as a “joker” player. Payton also obviously loved getting the ball to Taysom Hill during his time there.

Colston Loveland has been a mismatch nightmare during his time at Michigan. He finished his college career with 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons despite dealing with one of the worst quarterback situations in the country in 2024.

If he is dropped into a Broncos offense that has a talented young quarterback who showed plenty of growth as a rookie, plus a great play caller like Sean Payton, he could be one of the most impactful rookies in the NFL next season.